ITV Orders Surveillance Thriller ‘Viewpoint’

ITV has ordered Viewpoint, a five episode police surveillance thriller that hails from Waking The Dead scribe Ed Whitmore and Tiger Aspect Productions.

Viewpoint follows a police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.When beloved primary school teacher Gemma King vanishes into thin air, DC Martin Young decides to set up his observation post in the home of single mum Zoe Sturges.

His reasoning is simple – Zoe’s flat commands a panoramic view of all the comings and goings in Westbury Square. More specifically, he can see straight into the flat that Gemma shares with boyfriend Greg Sullivan..…the prime suspect in her disappearance. But Martin is a man carrying his own burden of trauma and guilt and he starts to question if he can trust what he observes? Could he be projecting his own loneliness and remorse onto the ostracised Greg? And are his developing feelings for the combative Zoe – with her own penchant for voyeurism – compromising his ability to do his job?

The five-parter is based on an idea by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, who co-created the series with Ed Whitmore. It was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill and is set up at EndemolShine UK’s Tiger Aspect Productions. Juliet Charlesworth is the series producer, while Ashley Way is attached to direct. Tiger Apect’s Lucy Bedford is the executive producer. Production on the Viewpoint is set to get underway this spring.

“It’s hard to find a crime series that feels new and fresh, which is why I am delighted to commission Viewpoint”, said Poly Hill. “Martin, the police surveillance officer watching a community to discover why a local teacher has gone missing, is in Zoe’s flat who secretly watches her neighbours because she’s lonely. The lines between the two and who can and can’t spy on us, is beautifully blurred. It creates a crime series that has a touch of Rear Window.”

While Lucy Bedford added: “As soon as Harry told me about the true story that inspired Viewpoint, I was instantly hooked and it has been a real joy to see such a rich and fruitful collaboration spring up between him and the very talented Ed Whitmore. Part character-driven drama and part Hitchcockian thriller, Ed’s scripts brilliantly interweave the personal and investigative into a gripping, taut, emotional story which surprises at every turn.”