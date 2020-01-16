FOX UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘War Of The Worlds’

FOX UK’s H.G. Wells adaptation War Of The Worlds will premiere on Thursday March 5th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

War Of The Worlds picks up when astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy – definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with baited breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

As alien ships appear in the sky, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? The drama series, which is based on the H.G. Wells classic and was created for television by Misfits‘s Howard Overman. is produced by Urban Myth Films and stars Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey), Léa Drucker (Le Bureau des légendes), Natasha Little (Press), Daisy Edgar Jones (Silent Witness), Stéphane Caillard (Genius), Adel Bencherif (The Prophet) and Guillaume Gouix (The Returned). The directors are Gilles Coulier and Richard Clark. The executive producers are Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.