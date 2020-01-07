First Images: Hugo Speer Returns As Inspector Valentine In ‘Father Brown’ Season 8

BBC One has released four first-look images of Hugo Speer from the eighth season of Father Brown, which is presently airing on weekdays at 2:15pm.

As TVWise previously reported, Speer is set to reprise his role as Inspector Valentine this season – marking his first appearance on the show since the season two premiere back in 2014. He will appear in the season finale, which is set to air on Friday January 17th.

Based on the works of G.K. Chesterton, Father Brown is set in the 1950s and follows the eponymous Roman Catholic priest as he solves crimes in the Cotswold village of Kembleford. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios Daytime Drama Unit and stars Mark Williams, Sorcha Cusack, Emer Kenny, Jack Deam and John Burton. Guest stars for season eight include the aforementioned Hugo Speer, Alex Price, Nancy Carroll, John Light, Alan Williams and Tom Chambers.

Season eight sees Father Brown investigate the murder of an eccentric beekeeper, step in when Mrs McCarthy’s family reunion is threatened by a fortune-teller’s predictions and race against time to save Bunty from the hangman’s noose when she is tried for murder. Peter Bullock is the series producer, while the Head of BBC Drama Unit Birmingham Will Trotter is the executive producer. As TVWise previously reported, BBC One has already renewed Father Brown for a ten episode ninth season to air in 2021.

Check out the first-look images in the gallery below: