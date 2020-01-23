Expectation Hires Sky’s Morwenna Gordon For EP Role In Comedy Division

Expectation has hired Sky Commissioning Editor Morwenna Gordon to serve as an executive producer in their comedy division. She will work alongside Creative Director of Comedy Nerys Evans. Morwenna Gordon will take up post in March.

“I’m delighted that Morwenna is joining us at Expectation, I’ve loved making Intelligence for her and Sky and found her to be a really collaborative and creative commissioner”, Evans said. “Morwenna’s got fantastic comedy instincts and she is so well respected in the industry. It’s a real coup to get her to join us and I can’t wait to see what shows we make together next.”

As Commissioning Editor at Sky for the last four years, Morwenna has been responsible for commissioning and executive producing original scripted comedies for Sky One, Sky Atlantic and Sky Arts. Her recent credits include Upright, Frayed, Bounty Hunters, The Queen And I, Code 404, Hitmen, Intelligence (produced by Expectation), and Two Weeks To Live. Prior to her role as commissioning editor, she served as Sky’s Development Executive for Comedy and Sky’s Senior Producer on the digital team.

“Having already set the bar high in the scripted space with the likes of In My Skin and Guilt, this is a really exciting time to be working with Nerys and the hugely talented team at Expectation”, Morwenna Gordon said in a statement. “I’ve loved my time at Sky and count myself lucky to have worked on such a strong slate of shows with some of the best creatives in the industry, but I’m now ready to take on a new challenge. Expectation is a young, creative and ambitious company making world-class TV, and I can’t wait to join them on their journey.”