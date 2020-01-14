E4 Picks Up UK Rights To ‘Supernatural’ Season 15

E4 is sticking with Supernatural until the end. Mere weeks after TVWise revealed that they had picked up the UK rights to season 14, the Channel 4 owned digi-net has announced that they have also secured the show’s fifteenth and final season. E4 said that season 14 would air in 2020, while season 15 would follow “at a later date”.

Created by Erick Kripke, Supernatural follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt down the various creatures of the supernatural which inhabit the backroads of America. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Pellegrino and Alexander Calvert.

Supernatural is distributed internationally by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The acquisition of the show’s final season stems from a bumper deal with WBITD in which Channel 4 also picked up the UK rights to The CW’s Batwoman and DC Universe’s animated series Harley Quinn, both of which will also air on E4.