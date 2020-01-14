E4 Acquires UK Rights To ‘Batwoman’ & ‘Harley Quinn’ In Deal With Warner Bros

After months of rumours, Batwoman has found a UK home. E4 has secured the UK rights to the latest Arrowverse show in a deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. E4 parent Channel 4 said that the series would premiere on the channel in 2020.

Batwoman tells the story of Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. She is an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. The drama series, which is based on the DC character, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Meagan Tandy and Elizabeth Anweis. The executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

This is a real coup for E4. Batwoman marks the first Arrowverse series not to go to Sky. Sources tell TVWise that the Comcast owned satcaster did make a play for Batwoman but were unable to land it. Initially, the rumours circulating from those close to Sky was that the rights were being held back by Warner Bros. for a UK launch of HBO Max. Though it became clear when the Sky-HBO output deal was renewed that that was not the case. In addition to Batwoman, this deal with WBITD also gives E4 UK rights to DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series.

“At its best, E4 stands for brilliant action-packed entertainment, so kick starting the year is a groundbreaking new series of Batwoman followed by Harley Quinn, another brilliantly funny animation series that will build on the big success we’ve had with Rick and Morty”, said E4 Controller Karl Warner.

Harley Quinn tells the story of the eponymous character who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The animated comedy is produced by Ehsugadee Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation and stars Kaley Cuoco, James Adomian, Jason Alexander, Diedrich Bader, Lake Bell, Briana Cuoco, Andy Daly, Giancarlo Esposito, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Rahul Kohli, Phil LaMarr, Vanessa Marshall, Tisha Campbell Martin, Christopher Meloni, Matt Oberg, Jim Rash, Will Sasso, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes and Alan Tudyk.