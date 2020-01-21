Disney+ Moves Up UK Launch To March 24th; Launch Titles Include ‘The Mandalorian’ & ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Disney+ is launching a week earlier than expected. Disney’s new streaming service will now launch in the UK on Tuesday March 24th. Alongside the UK, it will also launch in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on that same date. Pricing has been set at £5.99 a month or £59.99 annually.

Per Disney, the streaming service will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It will also feature exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content.

Key titles that will be available on the streaming service at launch includes: the first Star Wars live-action TV series, The Mandalorian; High School Musical spin-off High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; Lady And The Tramp, a new take on the 1955 animated classic; and Diary Of A Future President, which tells the story of Elena Cañero-Reed, who will one day become President of the United States, but for now, she’s navigating her first year in the jungle that is middle school.

Check out the trailer for The Mandalorian below: