Comedy Central UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Mick’ Season 2

The second and final season of The Mick will premiere on Comedy Central UK on Monday January 13th at 9pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

The Mick follows Mickey, an unapologetic degenerate stuck raising her spoiled niece and nephews amid the lap of luxury in Greenwich, CT. Although constantly pulled between enjoying her lavish new lifestyle and trying to control three monstrous children who have unlimited lines of credit, Mickey is now in it for the long haul.

With the help of her on-again, off-again boyfriend and the kids’ live-in housekeeper, she is determined to make it work, or, at the very least, black out during the parts that don’t. The comedy series, which was created by John Chernin and Dave Chernin, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Kaitlin Olson, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez and Scott MacArthur. The Chernin brothers, Kaitlin Olson, Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst and Scott Marder serve as executive producers. Both seasons of The Mick previously aired the UK on Paramount Network.

