Comedy Central Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 10

The tenth season of Bob’s Burgers will receive its UK premiere on Comedy Central UK on Friday January 24th at 10pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Loren Bouchard, Bob’s Burgers follows a third-generation restaurateur as he runs his own burger joint with the help of his wife and their three kids. The animated comedy series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and features the voice talents of H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy.

In the opening episode of the show’s tenth season, titled The Ring (But Not Scary), Bob’s plan to surprise Linda for their anniversary gets tricky when the kids become involved. In the second episode, titled Boy’s Just Wanna Have Fungus, unable to afford a rare gourmet mushroom for a Burger of the Day, Bob and Gene jump into the cutthroat world of mushroom foraging. Meanwhile, Tina’s powerful new prescription glasses lead her to believe she has a superpower.

