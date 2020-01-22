Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Home’ Season 2

The second season of Home will premiere on Channel 4 on Wednesday February 5th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Rufus Jones, Home follows the experience of Sami, a Syrian refugee who enters Britain illegally to claim asylum. Living in with Peter, Katy and John, Sami and his adoptive family discover and come to terms with what a home really means. The comedy series, which was initally piloted as a Blap, is produced by Jantaculum and Channel X and stars Rufus Jones, Rebekah Staton, Oaklee Pendergast and Youssef Kerkour. Jones is penning the scripts for season two, which is directed by David Sant. The executive producers are Alan Marke and Jim Reid.

“I’m absolutely made up that Channel 4 have allowed us to continue charting Sami’s journey through our quite operatically dysfunctional society”, Rufus Jones said. “Sami will strap on his sandals and show us more of what makes our country ridiculous, tough and – just occasionally – great. That’s all the information I can give you right now. The response to Series 1 has been rather overwhelming and – on a personal note – the chance to work with Adam Tandy, David Sant, Rebekah, Oaklee and Youssef again is a dream come true. Yalla!”

