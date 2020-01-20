BritBox Inks DRG Deal For ‘Babylon’, ‘Detectorists’, ‘The Cry’ & ‘Tracey Ullman’s Show’

BritBox is adding to their line up of UK scripted shows. The new streaming service has inked a deal with DRG for Channel 4’s short-lived police comedy-drama Babylon, BBC Four comedy Detectorists, BBC One’s Jenna Coleman drama The Cry and BBC One’s Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Babylon is set in the “political world of modern policing” and takes a wry look at the people and politics in the command rooms and on the frontlines of a modern police force, as it attempts to uphold the peace under constant scrutiny in one of the world’s busiest capital cities. The series – which was created by Danny Boyle,Robert Jones, Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong – stars James Nesbitt and Brit Marling. BritBox has secured both the pilot and the eight episode first season.

Detectorists follows Andy, a wannabe archaeologist who, alongside his friend Lance, spends time in muddy fields with a metal detector and a packed lunch, dreaming of finding that priceless Saxon hoard that will make them rich and cement their place in detecting history. But as they go off on their adventures, real life keeps getting in the way. The comedy series is produced by Channel X & Lola Entertainment and stars Mackenzie Crook, Toby Jones and Rachael Stirling. BritBox has picked up all three seasons.

The Cry chronicles the collapse of a marriage in the aftermath of a tragedy, and explores the myths and truths of motherhood. The abduction of a baby from a small coastal town in Australia is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman – Joanna – as she and her husband, Alistair, deal with an unthinkable tragedy under both the white light of public scrutiny and in their private lives.

The four-part drama, which is based on the novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald and was adapted for television by Jacquelin Perske, is being produced by Scottish-based production company Synchronicity Films and stars Jenna Coleman, Ewen Leslie, Stella Gonet, Sophie Kennedy Clark, Asher Keddie, Alex Dimitriades, Markella Kavenagh and Shareena Clanton. Australian public broadcaster ABC is co-producing. The director is Glendyn Ivin, while Brian Kaczynski is the series producer. The executive producers are Claire Mundell and Gaynor Holmes for Synchronicity Films and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.

“DRG has a terrific catalogue of great British content, created by some of the UK’s premier producers, so naturally we are enthusiastic supporters of BritBox and thrilled to have some of our titles join the line-up so soon after launch”, Elin Thomas, DRG’s Executive Vice-President of Sales. “BritBox is also a wonderful platform to showcase the talented actors, writers and directors in this country and in some cases, such as Babylon writer and co-creator Jesse Armstrong, to remind us of the incredible work they had already produced long before Hollywood came calling.”