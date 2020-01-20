Blake Harrison & Barbara Flynn Join ITV Comedy ‘Kate & Koji’; Meera Syal To Guest Star

ITV has rounded out the cast for Kate & Koji (formerly known as Kate And Kolo). Blake Harrison (A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) and Barbara Flynn (Pat & Cabbage, Death In Paradise) have been tapped to star opposite Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola in the six episode studio sitcom.

Kate & Koji follows Kate (Blethyn), the owner of a seaside cafe who forms an unexpected and sparky friendship with Koji, an African asylum seeker (Akingbola). Although from very different worlds, they are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down! When the fur does start to fly, Kate’s resourceful nephew ‘Medium’ acts as peacemaker.

Blake Harrison has been cast as Medium, Kate’s nephew; while Barbara Flynn will play Councillor Bone, Kate’s lifelong arch enemy. Additionally, Meera Syal (The Split, Goodness Gracious Me) will guest star as a GP who might represent a threat to Koji.

Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton created the series and are penning the scripts. Under ITV’s 50:50 scheme, the duo will also supervise a trainee writer on the six-part comedy. Hat Trick Productions are producing. Production gets underway next week ahead of a spring premiere . ITV’s Comedy Controller Saskia Schuster commissioned the series.