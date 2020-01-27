BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Snowfall’ Season 3

The third season of Snowfall will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Saturday February 1st at 10:30pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is set in Los Angeles in 1983 and is set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The drama series, which has been renewed for a third season, is produced by FX Productions and stars Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Carter Hudson. The executive producers are John Singleton, Eric Amadio, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley. FX has already renewed the series for a fourth season.

In the show’s third season, it’s the summer of 1984 and crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through South Central Los Angeles, continuing its path of destruction and changing the culture forever. Police are waking up to this growing epidemic, and Sergeant Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson) has set his sights on budding Kingpin and next door neighbor Franklin Saint and his people. While local law enforcement fights to stem the tide, Teddy McDonald and the CIA are working hard to make sure the flow of cocaine into LA doesn’t stop. To continue funding the war against communism in Central America, Teddy will need to find new routes into the United States using Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata and what’s left of the Villanueva family. As the stakes and losses continue to mount our players truly begin to understand the destructive force they have set in motion, forced to reexamine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward from here.

