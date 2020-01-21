BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Windermere Children’

The Windermere Children will premiere on BBC Two on Monday January 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Windermere Children opens on a summer’s night in 1945 when a coach-load of children, some as young as three years old, are in transit from Carlisle airport to the Calgarth Estate in Lake Windermere, England. They are child survivors, and presumed orphans, of the Holocaust. With only a few meagre possessions, they do not know what awaits them in Britain. They speak no English and, having spent many years living in death camps, are deeply traumatised.

At the end of World War II, the British government granted up to 1,000 children the right to come to the UK. Three hundred of these children were brought to Lake Windermere for their first four months to have the opportunity to recover, surrounded by nature. The responsibility for looking after the children is held by Oscar Friedmann, a German-born child social worker and psychoanalyst. He and his team are in uncharted territory: their project to mass-rehabilitate a group of children has never been attempted before. The one-off drama is produced by Wall To Wall and Warner Bros. ITVP Germany and stars Thomas Kretschmann, Romola Garai, Tim McInnerny and Iain Glen.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.