BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Inside No. 9’ Season 5

The fifth season of Inside No. 9 will premiere on BBC Two on Monday February 3rd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by and starring Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 is an anthology series that each season features six films stuffed with dark humour and unexpected twists. The anthology series is produced by BBC Studios, with Jon Plowman serving as the executive producer.

Guest stars lined up for season five includes: Maxine Peake (Silk, Three Girls), Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, Victoria), David Morrissey (The Missing), Dipo Ola (Baghdad Central), Phil Davis (Vera Drake, Whitechapel), Ralf Little (The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager), Jill Halfpenny (Three Girls, In The Club), Steve Speirs (Star Wars, Upstart Crow), Tom Goodman-Hill (Ideal, Mr Selfridge), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum, Black Mirror: Nosedive), Debbie Rush (Coronation Street) and Ioanna Kimbook.

