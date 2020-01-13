BBC Three Picks Up UK Rights To ‘Shrill’ Season 2, Sets January Premiere

Mere weeks after they launched the show’s first season, BBC Three has secured the UK rights to the second season of Hulu’s comedy series Shrill from international distributor Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The show’s second season will be available to stream on BBC Three (via the iPlayer) from Saturday January 25th, less than 24 hours behind the U.S. premiere on Hulu.

Shrill follows Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life – but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss. The comedy series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions and stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Patti Harrison, Julia Sweeney, and Daniel Stern.

In season two, After facing her demons – her mom, her boss and, of course, her troll – Annie is feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is, until she realizes that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea. But Annie isn’t the only one on a path to self-discovery… she’ll be joined by both Fran and her mother, who are also figuring out what they really want out of life. And while it’s not easy to get what she always imagined she’d want, Annie is no longer the doormat she once was – and she’s just getting started.

“We are delighted that Shrill’s mix of sharp social commentary, engaging characters and relatable situations have proved to be such a hit with BBC Three viewers”, said the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks, who, alongside BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell, brokered the deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution to the secure the UK rights to the second season of Shrill.