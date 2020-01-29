BBC One Sets Premiere Date ‘The Pale Horse’

BBC One’s Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse will premiere on Sunday February 9th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Pale Horse follows Mark Easterbrook, who, after a mysterious list of names is found in the shoe of a dead woman, begins an investigation into how and why his name came to be there. He is drawn to The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumoured witches in the tiny village of Much Deeping. Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives using the dark arts alone, but as the bodies mount up Mark is certain there has to be a rational explanation. And who could possibly want him dead?

The two-part drama, which is based on the Agatha Christie novel and was adapted for television by Sarah Phelps, is produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited, with Amazon Prime Video on-board as the U.S. co-producer, and stars Rufus Sewell, Kaya Scodelario, Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Poppy Gilbert, Madeleine Bowyer, Ellen Robertson, Sarah Woodward, Georgina Campbell, Claire Skinner, Rita Tushingham, Sheila Atim and Kathy Kiera Clarke. Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto is the producer, while Leonora Lonsdale is the director. The executive producers are Sarah Phelps, Damien Timmer, Helen Ziegler, James Prichard, Basi Akpabio and Tommy Bulfin

