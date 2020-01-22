BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Shakespeare & Hathaway – Private Investigators’ Season 3

The third season of Shakespeare & Hathaway – Private Investigators will premiere on BBC One on Monday February 3rd at 2:15pm, it has been announced.

Shakespeare & Hathaway – Private Investigators follows Frank Hathaway, a hardboiled private investigator, and his rookie sidekick Lu Shakespeare form the unlikeliest of partnerships as they investigate the secrets of rural Warwickshire’s residents. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Jo Joyner, Mark Benton and Patrick Walsh McBride.

Season three sees Shakespeare and Hathaway dealing with an ageing heavy metal star with a pact with the devil, a Shakespeare museum full of deadly secrets and a King Lear story set in a carpet warehouse, amongst others. Yasmin Kaur Barn joins the cast this season as PC Viola Deacon, a 20-something friend of Sebastian with boundless, puppy-like enthusiasm. The series has already renewed for a ten episode fourth season, which will air on BBC One in 2021.

