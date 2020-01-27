BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘The Split’ Season 2

BBC One has released the trailer for the second season of The Split, which is set to premiere next month.

The Split is set in the fast-paced, emotionally-charged world of divorce law and explores contemporary marriage and relationships through the personal and professional lives of the Defoes, a family of lawyers at the heart of London’s divorce circuit. The drama series, which was created and penned by Abi Morgan, is produced by Sister Pictures and stars Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Deborah Findlay, Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey, Rudi Dharmalingam, Barry Atsma, Chukwudi Iwuji and Ellora Torchia. Donna Air and Ben Bailey Smith join the cast for season two.

In the show’s second season, the Defoes are back, at newly merged law firm Noble Hale Defoe, and as former rivals now find themselves on the same side of the table, Hannah’s latest case is set to put NHD firmly on the map. Locked into an aggressive NDA by her controlling husband Richie Hansen (Ben Bailey Smith) when she was young and naive, Fi Hansen (Donna Air), one half of the UK’s most powerful celebrity couples, now wants out of her marriage. Hiring Hannah to help prepare to leave her dangerously coercive and manipulative partner, their divorce is set to be all the things the press love: public and messy. As the curtain is pulled back from the glossy veneer of their meticulously constructed public image, the pain that lies behind Brand Hansen is slowly revealed and Hannah must invest more than just her billable hours in helping Fi reclaim her life.

Meanwhile, Rose and James return from their honeymoon with ambitions to start their own family and Nina teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behaviour finally catch up with her. With the merger now complete, Ruth forced out from her role as head of the family firm, must search for a new purpose in life. And, as Hannah fights one of the most public cases of her professional career, the fight to save her own marriage is a deep, intensely, private battle. Conducting a passionate affair with Christie, Hannah feels trapped; struggling to forgive Nathan, whilst ridden with guilt about her own infidelity. Will she take a course which could result in the end of her marriage, or can she in fact have it all?

Check out the trailer below: