BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘Silent Witness’ Season 23

BBC One has released the trailer for the twenty-third season of Silent Witness, which is set to premiere on Tuesday January 7th at 9pm.

Silent Witness follows a team of forensic pathologists as the solve various criminal cases. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Emilia Fox, David Caves, Richard Lintern and Liz Carr. Season twenty-three consists of five stories, each told across two episodes.

Here is the BBC’s synopsis for season twenty-three: ” A body in the concrete pillar of a car park. A downed plane. Scientific research gone wrong. The cases that end up at the Lyell Centre are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence mounts, and Nikki and the team must work harder than ever to find the truth.”

Check out the trailer below: