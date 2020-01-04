BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘King Gary’

BBC One has released the trailer for the first season of King Gary, which is set to premiere on Friday January 10th at 9:30pm.

King Gary follows Gary King and love-of-his life, Terri as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. Gary’s quest to impress the neighbours and fill dad, Big Gary’s big shoes, might be more successful if he wasn’t such a drama-queen but there’s always a lot of love around in Butterchurn Crescent.

The comedy series, which was created by Tom Davis and James De Frond, is produced by Shiny Button and stars Tom Davis, Laura Checkley, Simon Day, Camille Coduri, Laura Checkley, Neil Maskell, Romesh Ranganathan, Dustin Demri-Burns, Lisa McGrillis, Mim Shaikh and Emma Sidi. Rupert Majendie is the series producer, while co-creator James De Frond is directing. The executive producers are Andy Brereton, Tom Davis and James De Frond.

Check out the trailer below: