Baby Cow Productions Options Gill Hornby’s Austen Sisters Novel ‘Miss Austen’

Baby Cow Productions has optioned the TV rights to Miss Austen, Gill Hornby’s novel about the Austen sisters. “I am delighted that Miss Austen is going to the brilliant team at Baby Cow, and excited to work with them as Cassandra moves from the page to the screen”, Hornby said.

Miss Austen is a wonderfully original and emotionally complex novel about the lives and loves of sisters Cassandra and Jane Austen, inspired by Cassandra’s infamous burning of Jane’s letters, a mystery that has long puzzled biographers and academics. The novel was published today in the UK by Penguin. Flatiron will publish Miss Austen in the United States in April 2020.

“Gill has brought such wit, ingenuity and heartbreaking tenderness to this literary mystery, turning it into a terrifically compelling and relevant novel”, said Baby Cow CEO Christine Langan. “Not only does she effortlessly capture Austen’s unique and irresistible tone but, in Cassandra, she may have delivered us the ultimate Austen heroine. Baby Cow is thrilled to be entrusted with bringing this gem to our screens and to a whole new audience.”