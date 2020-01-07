Apple TV+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’; Releases Trailer

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – the new comedy series created by It’s Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz – will receive its UK premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday February 7th, it has been announced.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. The cast includes Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

The nine episode series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The executive producers are McElhenney and Day for RCG; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel for 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Megan Ganz (Modern Family, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) also executive produce.

Check out the trailer and key art below: