Amazon Prime Video UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Hunters’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Amazon Prime Video UK’s Al Pacino fronted Nazi hunter drama series Hunters will premiere on Friday February 21st, it has been announced. In addition to announcing the premiere date, Amazon has also released the trailer and key art for the series.

Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The drama series, which was created by David Weil, is produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment and stars Al Pacino (The Godfather), Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Jerrika Hinton (The Roommate), Josh Radnor (Liberal Arts), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Tiffany Boone (Beautiful Creatures), Greg Austin (Mr Selfridge), Louis Ozawa Changchien (Kidding), Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Saul Rubinek (Unforgiving), Dylan Baker (Happiness) and Lena Olin (Chocolat).

Check out the trailer and key art below: