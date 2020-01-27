Amazon Prime Video UK Drops ‘The Bold Type’ After Three Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: The Bold Type has lost its UK broadcaster. Amazon Prime Video UK has opted not to pick up the UK rights to the fourth season of the Freeform series from international distributor NBCUniversal International Distribution. A representative for the streamer confirmed that they would not be making season 4 available in the UK, though the first three seasons will remain available to stream for UK prime members.

The Bold Type follows the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, Scarlet. The rising generation of Scarlet women lean on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The drama series, which is inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, is a co-production between Freeform and Universal Television and stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, Nikohl Boosheri and Melora Hardin.

In the show’s fourth season, which has an expanded order for eighteen episodes, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet’s soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone—including Jacqueline—to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BCRA-1 status. Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and copes with past regrets.

Despite the decision not to move forward with The Bold Type, Amazon Prime Video UK nevertheless has a healthy slate of first run U.S. acquisition. The streamer is the UK home to such third party series as CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard; AMC’s Lodge 49 and The Walking Dead: World Beyond; History’s Vikings; NBC’s New Amsterdam; Starz’s American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience and Outlander; and USA Network’s The Purge and Treadstone.