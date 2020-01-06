All3Media, Leon Wilson & Ed Sleeman Launch Production Company Great Scott Media

All3Media has partnered with producers Leon Wilson and Ed Sleeman to launch Great Scott Media, a production company specialising in scripted comedy, entertainment, comedy entertainment, and factual entertainment series.

Great Scott Media said that they have several projects in development and have already secured a series order from a major UK broadcaster. Details of said projects were not revealed. Wilson and Sleeman will serve as joint Managing Directors, while Susie Hall is also on-board as Head of Development.

Prior to launching the company, Leon Wilson Leon Wilson was Managing Director of Talkback Thames and Ed Sleeman was Managing Director of Talkback. Together they grew the business – developing and executive producing a range of hit shows across terrestrial and digital channels. “I am absolutely delighted to be working with Ed and Leon”, said Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media. “They are really talented and have a fantastic track record of developing and growing successful formats which have become hugely popular, long-running, international hits.”

While Wilson and Sleeman added: “Partnering with All3Media gives us the backing and scale to match our ambition to create and deliver innovative, returnable and scalable formats for British and global markets, including streaming platforms where we see huge new potential for entertainment and scripted comedy shows. We want the very best creative talent to find a home at Great Scott and so we are thrilled to have Susie join us and will be announcing further creative hires shortly.”