Acquisitions Roundup: Sky Comedy Acquires ‘Miracle Workers’; ‘Bull’ & ‘Search Party’ In Limbo As FOX UK & All 4 Have Not Picked Up Latest Seasons

Sky Comedy is stocking up for their upcoming launch. The recently announced channel has secured the UK rights to the Daniel Racliffe fronted TBS comedy Miracle Workers. It joins a launch slate that includes A.P. Bio, Sunnyside, The Righteous Gemstones, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers, Mrs Fletcher, The Mindy Project, Fat Actress, Parks & Recreation, Eastbound & Down, Enlightened and How To Make It In America.

Miracle Workers turns the perception of heaven on its head while also making the case that humans are worth saving. It follows Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers. Craig’s boss, God, has pretty much checked out to focus on petty hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans, Laura and Sam, fall in love.

The series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by Broadway Video in association with Turner’s Studio T and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan. Guest stars include Tituss Burgess, Margaret Cho, Angela Kinsey, Tim Meadows, John Reynolds, Lolly Adefope and Chris Parnell. Simon Rich created the series and executive produces alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

Could Bull be nearing the end of it’s run here in the UK? Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that, in a break with what has been the norm for the past three years, the Michael Weatherly fronted series is not being paired with NCIS on FOX UK’s Friday night schedule. I hear that FOX UK does not hold the rights to the show’s fourth season.

That said, representatives of the broadcaster would not be drawn on whether they would be pursuing the rights to season four. Time will tell. Inspired by the early career of Dr Phil, Bull follows Dr. Bull, the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio.

Much like Bull, the future of Search Party in the UK is also looking bleak. I’m hearing that Channel 4 has not picked up the UK rights to the show’s delayed third season for their VOD service All 4. Could it be destined for a berth on Sky Comedy as well?

Search Party centers on Dory, who, after learning that a girl she barely knew in college, has gone missing, becomes fixated on the mystery. Dory, her boyfriend and closest friends are not crime solvers, so when Dory drags them into a bumbling, perilous pursuit to find the missing girl, they soon learn the meaning of real danger. The comedy series stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner and Brandon Michael Hall.