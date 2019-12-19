UKTV’s W Channel Acquires ‘Finding Joy’ In Deal With Acorn Media International

Finding Joy is coming to the UK. UKTV’s W channel has acquired the UK rights to the six episode comedy series starring Amy Huberman after striking a deal with international distributor Acorn Media International. The series is expected to premiere on W in early 2020.

Created by Amy Hiberman, Finding Joy tells the story of Joy, who is coming to terms with the break-up of her long-term relationship, and unwittily landing herself a new job as a vlogger. Joy’s unpolished pieces turn out to be a hit with the News Today subscribers.

As she ventures into the strange and hair-raising world of therapeutic wrestling, internet dating, group therapy and life-changing abseiling, Joy comes to realize that her professional journey may be able to help her negotiate her personal dramas. The comedy series, which is co-commissioned by RTE and Acorn TV, is produced by Treasure Entertainment and stars Amy Huberman, Lochlann O’Mearain, Hannah James Scott and Paul Reid. A second season has already been commissioned.

This marks the second substantial UK deal for Acorn Media International this year. Back in April, the international distribution division of Acorn TV also agreed a licensing agreement for their British crime drama London Kills with BBC One. Following the successful launch of London Kills as part of their daytime schedule, BBC One extended the agreement and acquired the show’s second season to air in 2020.

Check out Acorn TV’s trailer for Finding Joy below: