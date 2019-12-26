TV Trailer: ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ New Year’s Special On BBC One

BBC One has released the trailer for the Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s special, which is set to premiere on New Year’s Day (Wednesday January 1st) at 10:30pm.

Created by Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys follows family matriarch Agnes Brown and her close-knit family. The comedy series, which is produced by BBC Scotland/BBC Studios and BOCPIX in association with RTE, stars Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Fiona O’Carroll, Danny O’Carroll, Pat Shields, Dermot O’Neill, Amanda Woods, Eilish O’Carroll, Paddy Houlihan, Martin Delany, Damien McKiernan, Gary Hollywood and Conor Moloney.

In this year’s New Year’s special, there’s bad news for Winnie when Agnes discovers Peggy Piper the Pernod poisoner is out on appeal and could be coming back to Finglas. This might mean Winnie has to give evidence against her again as she was the one who saw Peggy poison her husband. There is much discussion about whether Peggy is guilty or not but the only way there’s ever going to be closure is by meeting Peggy herself. Meanwhile, Buster loses the tank Dermot’s hired for their latest promotion and must find it before Dermot finds out.

Check out the trailer below: