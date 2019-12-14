TV Trailer: ‘Deadwater Fell’ On Channel 4

After previously releasing a teaser trailer, Channel 4 has now dropped the full trailer for their David Tennant and Cush Jumbo fronted drama Deadwater Fell, which is set to premiere on Friday January 10th at 9pm.

Deadwater Fell is set in the small fictional town of Kirkdarroch. When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home becomes riven with mistrust and suspicion as those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends.

The four-part drama, which was created by Grantchester scribe Daisy Coulam, is produced by Kudos and stars David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Cush Jumbo (Vera, The Good Wife), Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) and Matthew McNulty (Versailles, The Terror). The executive producers are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Karen Wilson, David Tennant and Daisy Coulam. Caroline Levy is the series producer, while The Boy With The Topknot helmer Lynsey Miller is the director.

Check out the full trailer below: