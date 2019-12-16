Tom Durant-Pritchard Joins Channel 4’s ‘The Windsors’ As Prince Harry For Season 3

The Windsors is getting a new Prince Harry. Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Crown) has been cast as the Duke of Sussex for the upcoming third season of the Royal comedy series. He replaces Richard Goulding, who played Prince Harry in the show’s first two seasons.

“Tom was brilliant and fitted into our Royal Family perfectly. Harry’s got plenty on his plate this series – one week he gets mistaken for a brain surgeon and has to perform a highly invasive brain operation”, series scribes Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie said in a statement. “Does he pull it off? You’ll have to tune in to find out! (But if you’re too busy: no).”

The Windsors takes a satirical look at the British Royal family. The comedy series is produced by Noho Film and TV and stars Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne, Hugh Skinner, Louise Ford, Kathryn Drysdale, Celeste Dring, Ellie White, Katy Wix, Morgana Robinson, Vicki Pepperdine and Matthew Cottle. Camilla Campbell and Robert Wulff-Cochrane are the executive producers. The show’s third season was commissioned by Channel 4’s Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott and Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor for Comedy Jon Petrie.

In season three, Wills, Kate, Harry and Meghan are feuding. Charles has his eye on the top job and in his new role as defender of ALL faiths, conjures up the devil, Camilla continues her scheming ways and locks horns with Carol Middleton over who’s going to be the next Queen: Camilla or Kate, with Beatrice getting married, Eugenie, and Fergie worry whose going to walk her down the aisle now Andrew has ‘withdrawn from public life’, Pippa inveigles her way into Harry and Meghan’s life when she gets a job as their nanny, we see a ‘fun’ side to Princess Anne when she falls for David Beckham, and a hapless Prince Edward falls victim to Bulgarian loan-sharks.