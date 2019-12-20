Syfy UK Acquires CBS All Access’ ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot

The Twilight Zone has found a UK broadcaster. Syfy UK has acquired the UK rights to CBS All Access’ reboot of the iconic sci-fi series after striking a deal with international distributor CBS Studios International. The series will premiere on the channel in early 2020.

Based on the original series, The Twilight Zone takes viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. The reboot is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. CBS All Access has ordered a second season.

In addition to executive producing, Jordan Peele is also the host and narrator. The cast for the show’s first season includes Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

This marks the second licensing deal between Syfy UK and CBS Studios International in the past month. As TVWise previously reported, the genre channel also recently struck a deal with CBS’ international distribution division for the action-adventure series Blood & Treasure. At Syfy UK, The Twilight Zone joins a slate of first run acquisitions that includes the aforementioned Blood & Treasure, Siren, Project Blue Book, Future Man, Marvel’s Runaways and The Outpost.

Check out CBS All Access’ trailer for The Twilight Zone below: