Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Rookie’ Season 2

The second season of The Rookie will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday January 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Rookie tells the story of John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD. The drama series, which is inspired by a true story, is produced by eOne and ABC Studios and stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter.

In the show’s second season, six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.

