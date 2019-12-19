Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Simpsons’ Season 31

The thirty-first season of The Simpsons will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Friday January 17th at 8pm, it has been announced.

In the opening episode of the show’s thirty-first season, titled The Winter Of Our Monetized Content, when a video goes viral of Bart and Homer fighting goes viral, they begin a journey as social media celebrities. Meanwhile, Lisa battles the school’s new industrialized detention system.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden.

