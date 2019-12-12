Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3

The third season of SEAL Team will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Wednesday January 8th at 9pm, it has been announced.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. and nowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

The drama series stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré and Judd Lormand. In the opening episode of season three, titled Welcome To The Refuge, Jason Hayes leads the team on a mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts. Scenes from this episode were shot on location in Serbia.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.