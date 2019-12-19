Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Modern Family’ Season 11

The eleventh and final season of Modern Family will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Friday January 17th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, Modern Family is a multi-generational family sitcom which follows the daily lives of Jay Pritchett and the members of his “modern family”. The comedy series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire.

In the opening episode of the show’s eleventh season, titled New Kids On The Block, Haley is determined to follow the advice in her parenting books with the twins, but Phil and Claire think their old methods are better. Meanwhile, Manny is set to direct Jay’s dog bed commercial in the hopes of winning his ex-girlfriend back.

