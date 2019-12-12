Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Jett’

Cinemax’s drama series Jett will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Tuesday January 7th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Jett follows world-class thief Daisy “Jett” Kowalski. Fresh out of prison, she is forced back into doing what she does best, and a cast of morally ambivalent, dangerous and eccentric criminals, from budding femme fatales to compromised law enforcers, are determined to exploit her skills for their own ends.

The nine episode drama series, which was created by Sebastian Gutierrez, stars Carla Gugino (The Haunting Of Hill House), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In), Michael Aronov (The Americans), Gaite Jansen (Peaky Blinders), Chris Backus (Big Little Lies), Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal), Jodie Turner-Smith (Nightflyers), Gentry White (The Shannara Chronicles), Violet McGraw (The Haunting Of Hill House), Lucy Walters (Get Shorty) and Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.