Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Sick Of It’ Season 2

The second season of Sick Of It will premiere on Sky One on Friday January 10th at 10pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Sick Of It follows Karl’s attempts to make sense of the modern world after the loss of his girlfriend. Now living with his elderly auntie, Karl’s closest companion is Inner Self; the voice in his head who says what he really thinks without the risk of offending others. As Karl attempts to move on from the break up and sort out his life, the voice in his head appears periodically to guide, criticise and dispense his unorthodox philosophy of life, with some interesting results.

The comedy series is produced by Me+You Productions and Alrite Productions. The executive producers are Karl Pilkington, Richard Yee and Krishnendu Majumdar. In the show’s second season, after Aunt Norma replaces Karl with a young sparky care worker, it triggers a bout of soul searching about how little he’s achieved in his life. As Karl attempts to get a new job, earn enough money to move out of Norma’s house, and start dating again, he has to contend with the new carer who not only looks after Norma but begins to take over his life too.

Check out the trailer below:

