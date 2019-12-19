Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Outsider’

Stephen King adaptation The Outsider will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday January 13th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, The Outsider follows police detective Ralph Anderson, as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney, whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable. The drama series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca and Jason Bateman.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.