Sky Atlantic & HBO Order Crime Drama ‘Landscapers’, Olivia Colman To Star

Sky Atlantic and HBO have teamed together to commission Landscapers, a four episode true crime drama about Susan and Christopher Edwards. Olivia Colman (The Crown) is attached to star in the series, which is being penned by her husband Ed Sinclair.

Landscapers explores the lives of convicted killers Susan (Olivia Colman) and Christopher Edwards and asks how this devoted and mild-mannered couple came to kill Susan’s parents and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home, in a crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade.

Pivoting through various perspectives from Susan and Chris, to the police officers and lawyers involved in the investigation, the drama also draws the audience into the surreal fantasy world that Susan and Christopher created by casting themselves as their Hollywood heroes in stories of their own invention. This is the story of a unique murder case involving four lives lived on the margins of society, that turns into an exhilarating and darkly funny exploration of love and fantasy: its power and its peril.

The series – which is based on extensive research, hours of interviews and direct access to the accused, who have always protested their innocence of murder -is set up at independent production company Sister in association with South Of The River Pictures. Alexander Payne is attached to direct. The executive producers are Serena Thompson, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Ed Sinclair, Olivia Colman and Alexander Payne. Production gets underway in 2020. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales.

“Ed’s scripts are a riveting and sensitive exploration of what could drive such an ordinary couple to commit murder and I’m delighted that Olivia Colman will bring Susan to life in what promises to be a compelling series”, said Sky’s Director of Drama and Sky Studios Cameron Roach, who commissioned the series alongside Sky’s Managing Director of Content for UK and Ireland Zai Bennett. “And after the success of the multi award-winning Chernobyl, we’re pleased to be working with Sister on another original drama inspired by true events.”

While Jane Featherstone, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of Sister, added: “The intelligence and deeply imaginative breadth of first time screenwriter Ed Sinclair’s scripts sees a constant re-invention of the true crime genre and it’s a testament to his writing that we have assembled a hugely experienced team of world class creatives. Oscar winning Olivia Colman is an extraordinary actor whose ability to disappear into a role is second to none and I’m thrilled to be re-united with her on this project. And with the incredible Alexander Payne at the helm, we are lucky to have a director whose skill for dark humour and character will ensure that Landscapers constantly surprises audiences.”