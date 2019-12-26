Movies 24 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 4

The fourth season of Chesapeake Shores will premiere on Movies 24 on Saturday February 29th at 3pm with a double-bill. it has been announced.

Chesapeake Shores follows Abby O’Brien, a high-powered career woman, divorcee and mother to twin daughters, as she adjusts to life back in her hometown of Chesapeake Shores. Rekindling her romance with Trace, her former high school sweetheart, Abby discovers that their relationship will be rocked by not only his newfound fame, but also her responsibility to protect her daughters. The drama series stars Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup , Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

In season four, Trace returns from tour, determined to get back to the life he had in Chesapeake Shores with Abby, but finds it might not be possible to go back to the way things were. As he settles back in at The Bridge, a talented, but stage-shy waitress-songwriter (Lanie McAuley) catches his attention. Abby faces an ethical dilemma involving an important new client. When doing the right thing puts her job on the line, she reevaluates her work-life balance and meets an intriguing new man (Greyston Holt). Mick faces his own professional peril, when it’s revealed that a once trusted vendor has been cutting corners and he implicates Mick. As he and Megan explore their connection, while trying to avoid the mistakes of the past, his legal distractions threaten to pull him back into old habits.

