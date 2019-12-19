ITV2 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Superstore’ Season 5

The fifth season of Superstore will receive its UK premiere on ITV2 on Monday January 13th at 8:30pm, and will the continue to air daily in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Created by Justin Spitzer, Superstore follows a group of employees at a big-box store and explores the examination of love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments. The comedy series is produced by Universal Television and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom and Nico Santos.

In the opening episode of season five, titled Cloud 9.0, Amy tries to help her employees cope with Mateo’s ICE detention – and with the introduction of a new robot co-worker that makes them fear they could be replaced. NBC has ordered twenty-two episodes for the show’s fifth season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.