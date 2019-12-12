ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘White House Farm’

ITV’s Jeremy Bamber drama White House Farm will premiere on Wednesday January 8th at 9pm, it has been announced.

White House Farm revolves around one fateful night in August 1985 when five members of the same family were murdered at an Essex farmhouse; Sheila Caffell, her twin six-year-old sons, Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents, Nevill and June Bamber. Essex Police initially believed that Sheila, who had mental health problems, had murdered her own family before turning the gun on herself.

But Detective Sergeant Stan Jones had doubts about the murder-suicide theory, and about Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber, who first called the police to the farm. Eventually it was Jeremy Bamber who was charged and convicted of the murders of his own parents, sister and nephews. Bamber is currently serving life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He is one of the few prisoners in the UK subject to a whole-life order. Bamber still maintains his innocence.

The drama series, which was penned by Kris Mrksa and Guila Sandler, is produced by New Pictures and stars Freddie Fox (Year Of The Rabbit), Mark Addy (Game Of Thrones), Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire), Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones), Mark Stanley (Sanditon), Alexa Davies (Dead Pixels), Cressida Bonas (Doctor Thorne), Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones), Amanda Burton (Silent Witness) and Nicholas Farrell (The Cry). Lee Thomas is the series producer, while Paul Whittington is the director. The executive producers are Willow Grylls, Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke and Kris Mrksa.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.