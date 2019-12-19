ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Vera’ Season 10

The tenth season of Vera will premiere on ITV on Sunday January 12th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Based on the series of novels written by Ann Cleeves, Vera follows experienced Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope as she tries to crack some of the toughest cases in Northumberland. The drama series is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Brenda Blethyn, Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, Ibinabo Jack and Paul Kaye.

Paul Logue penned the script for the season ten opener. Will Nicholson is the series producer, while Paul Gay is directing. Phil Hunter is the executive producer.“I’m thrilled Vera is returning for series ten. Making this show is such a joy and it’s clear that TEAM VERA love it as much as the viewing fans love watching”, Hunter said. “I’m continually overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and commitment the brilliant cast and crew bring to the show.”

