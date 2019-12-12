ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: Till Death Do Us Part’

Till Death Do Us Party – the fifth episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty – will premiere on ITV on Monday January 6th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix and Fiona Dolman.

Joining the cast for season twenty is Annette Badland as Dr Fleur Perkins, who will assist Barnaby and Winter in their pursuit of justice. In the next new episode, titled Till Death Do Us Part, Barnaby is less than impressed when Sarah drags him to a family friend’s wedding. But things soon go from bad to worse when tragedy strikes and Barnaby is called into action to catch a murderer with an apparent penchant for local brides. The episode has been available to stream for BirtBox UK subscribers since November.

