ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: Send In The Clowns’

Send In The Clowns – the sixth episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty – will premiere on ITV on Tuesday January 14th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix and Fiona Dolman.

Joining the cast for season twenty is Annette Badland as Dr Fleur Perkins, who will assist Barnaby and Winter in their pursuit of justice. In the next new episode, titled Send In The Clowns, things take a gruesome turn when Ferrabees Circus comes to town, bringing with it a chain of sinister clown sightings, threatening notes and deathly dangerous circus acts. Barnaby will have to face up to his fears in order to solve the case.

