ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Grantchester’ Season 5

The fifth season of Grantchester will premiere on ITV on Friday January 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Grantchester is set in the 1950s and follows an unlikely crime-fighting duo – Reverend Will Davenport and gruff, down-to-earth Police Inspector Geordie Keating. The drama series, is based on the novels by James Runcie and was developed for television by Daisy Coulam, is produced by Kudos and stars Tom Brittney, Robson Green, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones and Kacey Ainsworth.

The show’s fifth season is set in 1957, the year Prime Minister Harold Macmillan told the British people that they had ‘never had it so good’. For many of the residents of Grantchester, it really will feel like they’re in a delightful new Eden, but for all the talk of paradise on earth and faith-in-action, Geordie Keating knows that trouble is never far away. Richard Cookson is the series producer, while Gordon Anderson is the director. The executive producers are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Daisy Coulam and Rebecca Eaton.

