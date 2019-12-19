ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Cold Feet’ Season 9

The ninth season of Cold Feet will premiere on ITV on Monday January 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Mike Bullen, Cold Feet follows the lives of of three couples. The comedy drama series is produced by Big Talk North and stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson. In addition to the core cast, other actors returning for season nine include Ceallach Spellman, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sylvie Briggs, Jack Harper, Madeleine Edmondson, Michelle Holmes, Ivanno Jeremiah and Lucy Robinson.

Season nine finds Adam and Karen juggling their burgeoning relationship with the domestic chaos of a new blended family; just as they appear to have cracked it an unexpected visitor tips the balance. Another person not making life any easier for them is David; he may be back on his feet but he’s still very much at odds with his former best friend. Caught in the middle of their feud is a fed-up Pete, but as Jenny’s cancer treatment comes to an end, normal life for the Gifford’s looks set to resume.

