ITV Orders Peter James Adaptation ‘Grace’, John Simm To Star

ITV has ordered Grace, an adaptation of Peter James’ Roy Grace novels that hails from Endeavour creator Russell Lewis. Two feature-length episodes have been commissioned for the show’s first season. John Simm (Prey, Code Of A Killer) is attached to star as Roy Grace.

Grace follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job. The series opens with Grace’s career at rock bottom. He’s fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. He’s in the last chance saloon running enquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little prospect of success.

Following another reprimand for his unorthodox police methods, Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most. With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case. When a stag night prank appears to go wrong and the groom goes missing, Branson calls upon Grace to unravel events that led to the mysterious disappearance three days before his wedding to his beautiful fiancé.

The first season, which is based on the Peter James novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, is penned by Russell Lewis. Second Act Productions, Tall Story Pictures and Vaudeville Productions are producing. Dead Simple is being directed by Belgravia helmer John Alexander, while Looking Good Dead will be directed by Julia Ford (Sticks And Stones, Safe). The executive producers are Andrew O’Connor, Paul Sandler, Patrick Schweitzer, Michael Vine, Russell Lewis and Peter James. Filming gets underway in Brighton in early 2020.

“With the brilliant combination of Peter James, Russell Lewis and John Simm, Grace promises to be a compelling new detective series for ITV and we’re delighted to be bringing the iconic books to life with such an exciting production team”, said ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones, who commissioned the series alongside ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill, and is overseeing the series for the broadcaster.