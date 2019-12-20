FOX Sets UK Return Date For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10

The Walking Dead will return to FOX UK to finish airing its tenth season from Monday February 24th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Alanna Masterson, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. No word just yet on plot details for the back half of season ten.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.